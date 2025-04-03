Washington stabbing attack hospitalizes at least seven, police investigating

Several people injured after a stabbing attack in Washington on Thursday, local news reported.

DC Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that seven people have been stabbed near Montello Avenue and Simms Place and were taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Alert: MPD Stabbing Investigation Road Closures ⛔️ 1300 – 1600 Blocks of Montello Ave from Neal St to Raum St NE in both directionsUse an alternate route or follow the directions provided by MPD ~ Closures are subject to change** DCFEMS is on scene ** — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) April 3, 2025

Police have shut down the roads and are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.