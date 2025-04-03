Jerusalem Post
Washington stabbing attack hospitalizes at least seven, police investigating

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Several people injured after a stabbing attack in Washington on Thursday, local news reported.

DC Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that seven people have been stabbed near Montello Avenue and Simms Place and were taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Police have shut down the roads and are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

