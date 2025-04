The Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court denied on Friday morning the request by Israel Police to extend the detentions of Jonathan Urich and Eli Feldstein, the two main suspects in the “Qatargate” case.

The police requested to extend their detention by seven days. Judge Menahem Mizrahi ordered the two to house arrest until April 22.

Police then requested a stay of execution - a court order that temporarily suspends the execution of a court order or judgment - to delay their house arrest.