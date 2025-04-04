MDA pronounces man and woman dead in Jerusalem, investigating cause of death

A man and a woman were found unconscious in an apartment in north Jerusalem, Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Friday.

Medics arrived at the scene to find the man and woman, both in their 30s, unconscious, showing no signs of life, and had to pronounce them dead.

Israel Police opened an investigation into the circumstances of their deaths.

"Police officers from the Shefat Station and Forensic Identification of the Jerusalem District who were called to the scene of the incident began collecting findings and examining the circumstances of the incident," a Police spokeswoman said in a statement.

This is a developing story.