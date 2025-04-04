Shin Bet chief: Netanyahu fired me for refusing to delay his trial

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar said in a letter he submitted to the High Court of Justice that his removal from office was initiated after he refused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to rule that the testimony in his trial should not be taken.

According to Bar, pressure was also exerted on him to carry out actions he defines as "against the citizens of the state."

He said he is willing to reveal the events in question to a judge behind closed doors.

"Plans to dismiss the Shin Bet chief were made public as early as November 2024, and on February 3, 2025, it was decided to remove him from the negotiation team - the first step toward ending his term," the Likud Party said in a statement. "The real conflict of interest lies in the connection between the Attorney General and the Shin Bet chief - whom the Israeli government unanimously decided to replace - as the two work together to fabricate cases and use law enforcement as a political weapon."