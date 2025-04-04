Texas measles cases jump nearly 14% to 481 in three days

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported 59 new measles cases in three days, bringing the total to 481 in the state, while New Mexico's health department reported 54 infections, adding six, as the disease spreads across the country.

Cases in Gaines County, the center of the outbreak, rose to 315 from 280 on April 1, Texas' health department said. Hospitalizations rose to 56 from 42.

Most of New Mexico's cases were reported in Lea County, which is adjacent to Gaines County in Texas.

"I think that our hope is to have seen the numbers stabilize and potentially even begin to decline, and apparently from the numbers they have published today, we're not there yet," said Dr. Sapna Singh, chief medical officer for Texas Children's Pediatrics.

As of Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a weekly nationwide increase of 124 measles cases, bringing the total to 607. In 2024, the nationwide count stood at 285.