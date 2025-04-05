Police arrest two suspects after flare bombs were thrown at medical center

Ayalon District police officers arrested two suspects at the Wolfson Training field on Saturday after flare bombs were fired at the Wolfson Medical Center.

Officers from the Jaffa station, along with the police bomb squad from the Tel Aviv district, had arrived at the scene to remove the bombs.

When police arrived at the training field to find the suspects, fans at the field began to confront the officers, and as a result, two suspects were arrested and transferred for questioning at the Jaffa Police Station.