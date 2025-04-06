EU's von der Leyen criticizes US tariffs, will visit UK on April 24

The European Union is prepared to defend its interests with proportionate countermeasures against US President Donald Trump's tariffs and will work with partners towards this end, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday after a telephone call with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Von der Leyen also said the 27-country bloc is committed to working closely with Britain on security and defense and that she was concerned about Russia's stalling of peace efforts in Ukraine.

She will meet Starmer in London on April 24 on the occasion of the International Summit on the Future of Energy Security.