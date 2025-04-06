Jerusalem Post
EU's von der Leyen criticizes US tariffs, will visit UK on April 24

By REUTERS

The European Union is prepared to defend its interests with proportionate countermeasures against US President Donald Trump's tariffs and will work with partners towards this end, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday after a telephone call with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Von der Leyen also said the 27-country bloc is committed to working closely with Britain on security and defense and that she was concerned about Russia's stalling of peace efforts in Ukraine.

She will meet Starmer in London on April 24 on the occasion of the International Summit on the Future of Energy Security.

More than 50 countries have contacted White House to start trade talks
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 04:36 PM
Pope Francis greets crowds at Vatican
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 12:54 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2025 12:46 PM
Court accepts Sara Netanyahu request on restraining order on Nava Rozlio
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2025 12:30 PM
Indictment issued against Jerusalem protester
By SARAH BEN-NUN
04/06/2025 12:11 PM
Russian court orders US citizen awaiting trial to be hospitalized
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 11:27 AM
S.Korea firefighting helicopter crashes, pilot dead, Yonhap reports
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 10:50 AM
IDF to send 5,000 draft letters to haredi community
By YANIR YAGNA
04/06/2025 10:21 AM
Israel Foreign Ministry recommends tourists not travel to Bolivia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2025 09:32 AM
US transfers THAAD and Patriot batteries to Israel
By WALLA!
04/06/2025 08:04 AM
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's military says
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 05:55 AM
US revokes all South Sudan visas over failure to repatriate citizens
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 03:31 AM
Court cancels Netanyahu's Monday testimony over trip to White House
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2025 10:45 PM
France, Britain to coordinate in tariff talks with Trump, Macron says
By REUTERS
04/05/2025 09:27 PM
Police interrogate Israeli businessman over "Qatargtate"
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2025 08:05 PM