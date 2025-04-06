Second child dies of measles in Texas, media reports

A second child with measles has died in Texas as hundreds of cases of the infectious disease have been recorded in recent weeks, prompting US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to visit the state, media outlets reported on Sunday.

The latest victim, an 8-year-old girl, died of "measles pulmonary failure" at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, making her the second confirmed US measles death in the past decade, the New York Times reported, citing records it obtained.

The US Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported death or Kennedy's planned trip. Local health officials in Texas did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reports.