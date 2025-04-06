Police, ZAKA deny link between youth fatality and haredi anti-draft protest

Israel Police and ZAKA rescue and recovery organization refuted reports that a 12-year-old haredi who died on Sunday had any links with the anti-draft haredi protest that blocked Highway 4.

Israel Police commented that the individual lost consciousness while climbing the Givat Shmuel Bridge, which passes over Highway 4 between Givat Shmuel and the largely haredi city of Bnei Brak.

Police, who were nearby due to the protest, called medics who performed CPR, but the youth was evacuated in critical condition before being pronounced dead at Schneider Children’s Medical Center for Israel, Petah Tikva.