IDF Arabic spox. orders final evacuation of Deir el-Balah following launch of rockets from area

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a final evacuation warning to residents of Deir el-Balah in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night.

Adraee added that the IDF would forcefully attack all areas from where rockets were launched.

#عاجل ‼️ إلى جميع سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في منطقة دير البلح في الأحياء: الصحابة، السماح, العودة، الزوايدة والصلاحهذا انذار مسبق وأخير قبل الهجوم!⭕️سنهاجم بقوة شديدة كل منطقة يتم إطلاق قذائف صاروخية منها. ⭕️تتحمل المنظمات الارهابية وفي مقدمتها حماس المسؤولية الكاملة عن… pic.twitter.com/7WJfUH8vDT — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 6, 2025

The warning came shortly after ten rockets were launched from Deir el-Balah into Israel, five of which were intercepted.