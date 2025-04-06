Jerusalem Post
IDF Arabic spox. orders final evacuation of Deir el-Balah following launch of rockets from area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a final evacuation warning to residents of Deir el-Balah in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night.

Adraee added that the IDF would forcefully attack all areas from where rockets were launched.

The warning came shortly after ten rockets were launched from Deir el-Balah into Israel, five of which were intercepted.

