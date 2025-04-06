Netanyahu meets US trade representative about 17% tariffs on Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Sunday night in Washington.

The two discussed the issue of the 17% tariffs imposed by the president on Israel.

The meeting was "warm, friendly and productive," according to Israel's Government Press Office (GPO).

On Wednesday, Greer issued a statement following US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs.

Greer wrote that Trump took "urgent action to protect the national security and economy" of the US.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to meet Howard Luttick and Jamieson Greer, April 7, 2025. Video credit Roi Avraham (GPO) / Sound credit: Nir Sharf (GPO)

A chronic trade defecit

"The current lack of trade reciprocity, demonstrated by our chronic trade deficit, has weakened our economic and national security," he added.

"After only 72 days in office, President Trump has prioritized swift action to bring reciprocity to our trade relations and reduce the trade deficit by leveling the playing field for American workers and manufacturers, reshoring American jobs, expanding our domestic manufacturing base, and ensuring our defense-industrial base is not dependent on foreign adversaries—all leading to stronger economic and national security,” Greer's statement concluded.

Various indexes of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange opened down on Monday amid fears of the tariff ramifications.