Trump says he will talk trade with Israel’s Netanyahu

By REUTERS

US President Donald Trump said he would "talk trade" with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting tomorrow. The comments were to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night.

Grenade thrown at house of famous former soccer player in Ramat Hasharon
By TZACHI NOGA
04/07/2025 12:58 AM
IDF fires at terrorists throwing rocks in West Bank, one killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 12:36 AM
Netanyahu lands in US ahead of meeting with Trump
By ANNA BARSKY
04/07/2025 12:14 AM
Netanyahu to meet US trade representative about 17% tariffs on Israel
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/06/2025 11:50 PM
IDF Arabic spox. orders final evacuation of Deir el-Balah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2025 11:36 PM
Palestinian with US citizenship shot dead by Israeli settler
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 11:21 PM
Syria's president to visit Turkey and UAE next week
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 10:00 PM
G7 says China's military drills around Taiwan are destabilizing
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 09:47 PM
Police, ZAKA deny link between youth fatality, haredi anti-draft protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2025 09:10 PM
France and Algeria agree to resume cooperation, Paris says
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 07:20 PM
US Commerce chief: Tariffs to remain in place for days, weeks
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 06:29 PM
Second child dies of measles in Texas, media reports
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 05:55 PM
EU's von der Leyen criticizes US tariffs, will visit UK on April 24
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 05:12 PM
More than 50 countries have contacted White House to start trade talks
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 04:36 PM
Pope Francis greets crowds at Vatican
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 12:54 PM