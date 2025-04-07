US President Donald Trump said he would "talk trade" with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting tomorrow. The comments were to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night.
Trump says he will talk trade with Israel’s Netanyahu
