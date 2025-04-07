Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Yesha Council asks PM to close Shin Bet's Jewish Division

By AVRAHAM BLOCH

Israel’s Yesha Council leaders sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday asking that the government urgently convene a meeting to close the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency)'s Jewish Division.

The letter accuses the Jewish Division of "operating solely against settlers and settlement in Judea and Samaria through illegitimate means."

This comes after the Jewish Division head, identified as A., suspended himself on Sunday following comments stating that the division arrested West Bank settlers without evidence or probable cause, according to a report by KAN News.

IDF vehicle accident injures two air force soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 10:36 AM
Court to deliberate extending detention of Urich in 'Qatargate' case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 10:30 AM
Tel Aviv stock market opens down amid Trump's tariffs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 10:18 AM
Ukrainian team to travel to US this week to discuss minerals deal
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 09:57 AM
Bill Ackman warns Trump is losing business leaders' confidence
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 09:19 AM
IDF Home Front Command to conduct siren tests in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 09:09 AM
High Court to hear petition to exclude Metulla residents from returning
By ELIYA FARJOUN
04/07/2025 08:46 AM
IDF to hold reservist call-up exercise
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 08:10 AM
Fire at synagogue in Tel Aviv's Neve Tzedek neighborhood
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 07:55 AM
Trump says he will talk trade with Israel’s Netanyahu
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 03:04 AM
Grenade thrown at house of famous former soccer player in Ramat Hasharon
By TZACHI NOGA
04/07/2025 12:58 AM
IDF fires at terrorists throwing rocks in West Bank, one killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 12:36 AM
Netanyahu lands in US ahead of meeting with Trump
By ANNA BARSKY
04/07/2025 12:14 AM
Netanyahu to meet US trade representative about 17% tariffs on Israel
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/06/2025 11:50 PM
IDF Arabic spox. orders final evacuation of Deir el-Balah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2025 11:36 PM