Yesha Council asks PM to close Shin Bet's Jewish Division

Israel’s Yesha Council leaders sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday asking that the government urgently convene a meeting to close the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency)'s Jewish Division.

The letter accuses the Jewish Division of "operating solely against settlers and settlement in Judea and Samaria through illegitimate means."

This comes after the Jewish Division head, identified as A., suspended himself on Sunday following comments stating that the division arrested West Bank settlers without evidence or probable cause, according to a report by KAN News.