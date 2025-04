Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court is deliberating on Monday whether to extend the detention of Yonatan Urich, advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as part of the "Qatargate" investigations, in which Urich is one of the main suspects.

Following Urich's questioning on Monday, investigators are expected to decide whether to release him per Friday's court ruling or bring him back to court and request another detention extension.