Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Monday criticized Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara's Sunday comments regarding the investigation into the Shin Bet Jewish Division head's self-suspension as "an attempt to evade providing information that you are obligated to deliver to the government."

Levin reiterated his demands to receive her response to his questions.

The A-G replied, "See my letter to the prime minister from last night."