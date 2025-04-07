Macron, Sisi condemn Israel's return to fighting, urge political solution for Gaza

Hamas "must have no role" in the governance of the Gaza Strip, French president Emmanuel Macron said following a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, on Monday.

Macron told the press that he fully supported the reconstruction plan for Gaza endorsed by the Arab League, but stressed that Hamas should "no longer constitute a threat to Israel."

Both Macron and Sisi condemned Israel's resumption of fighting in Gaza, saying "Only a political response can ensure stability in Gaza and throughout the region," the French head of state declared. Macron also said he "firmly opposes the displacement of populations and any annexation of Gaza and the West Bank," adding that this would violate international law.