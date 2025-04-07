Police uncover cases of grenades stolen by IDF reservists

Multiple cases of stolen grenades were located when two suspects' homes were raided by the Southern District Police's YAMAR (Serious and Organized Crime Unit) and the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID), Israel Police stated on Monday.

Two weeks ago, two reserve soldiers were arrested for their suspected involvement in the theft and trafficking of dozens of grenade shells, which they sold to criminals for thousands of shekels.

The two soldiers are suspected of stealing the weapons from a base in southern Israel.