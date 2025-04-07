Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police uncover cases of grenades stolen by IDF reservists

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Multiple cases of stolen grenades were located when two suspects' homes were raided by the Southern District Police's YAMAR (Serious and Organized Crime Unit) and the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID), Israel Police stated on Monday. 

Two weeks ago, two reserve soldiers were arrested for their suspected involvement in the theft and trafficking of dozens of grenade shells, which they sold to criminals for thousands of shekels.

The two soldiers are suspected of stealing the weapons from a base in southern Israel.

Russia, China and Iran to hold consultations on Iranian nuclear program
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 03:29 PM
Interior minister: 16 flights with Gaza residents have left Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 02:44 PM
Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia expelled from African Union headquarters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 02:18 PM
Trump says Fed should cut rates
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 01:56 PM
Levin slams attorney-general; she responds 'see my previous letter'
By BINI ASCHKENASY
04/07/2025 01:01 PM
Egypt's Sisi and France's Macron sign strategic partnership accords
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 12:51 PM
UK moves Hartlepool nuclear plant into higher safety attention level
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 11:32 AM
Israeli strike kills Hezbollah operative in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 11:05 AM
IDF vehicle accident injures two air force soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 10:36 AM
Court to deliberate extending detention of Urich in 'Qatargate' case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 10:30 AM
Tel Aviv stock market opens down amid Trump's tariffs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 10:18 AM
Ukrainian team to travel to US this week to discuss minerals deal
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 09:57 AM
Yesha Council asks PM to close Shin Bet's Jewish Division
By AVRAHAM BLOCH
04/07/2025 09:56 AM
Bill Ackman warns Trump is losing business leaders' confidence
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 09:19 AM
IDF Home Front Command to conduct siren tests in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 09:09 AM