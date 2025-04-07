Head of Bar Association demands Levin halt process to dismiss A-G

Chairman of the Israeli Bar Association, Attorney Amit Becher, demanded that Justice Minister Yariv Levin immediately halt the process of dismissing Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara due to the Qatargate affair.

"The recent developments in the 'Qatargate' affair only amplify the flaws and illegality of the dismissal process," he wrote in a letter.

"In this case, senior officials in the Prime Minister's Office are being investigated for very serious allegations related to ethical standards in the PMO and national security. There can be no doubt that the results of the investigation may directly affect the public standing of the Prime Minister, and possibly have legal consequences."

According to Attorney Becher, Netanyahu has a "personal interest" in the investigation and its outcomes.

"In these circumstances, any involvement by the prime minister, directly or indirectly, in the management of the investigation, including any attempt to influence those leading the investigative bodies, including the legal advisor and the head of the Shin Bet, is improper, tainted by a severe conflict of interest, and may amount to obstruction of justice."