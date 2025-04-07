African Union expels Israel's ambr. to Ethiopia from commemoration of Rwanda genocide

Israel's ambassador to Ethiopia, Abraham Ngusi, was expelled from the African Union headquarters after member states refused to let him participate in an annual meeting commemorating the victims of the Rwandan genocide, Israel's foreign ministry said on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said "It is outrageous that, at an event commemorating the victims of the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda, to which the Israeli ambassador in Addis Ababa was invited, the African Union Commission chairman from Djibouti chose to introduce anti-Israeli political elements."

"This unacceptable conduct harms, first of all, the memory of the murdered and indicates a basic lack of understanding of the history of the Rwandan people and the Jewish people."