IDF completes initial investigation into Red Crescent incident

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir completed an initial investigation into the March 23 incident in the Tel al-Sultan area, when 14 people said to be Red Crescent medics were mistakenly killed, the military announced on Monday.

Zamir instructed that the investigation be completed in the coming days, with the conclusions to be presented to him once done.

The IDF’s preliminary investigation revealed that forces opened fire due to “a sense of threat,” following a previous encounter in the area, and that among the casualties in the incident, six Hamas terrorists were identified.