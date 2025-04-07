Jerusalem Post
Remaining Afghanistan, Yemen aid hit by new Trump administration cuts, sources say

By REUTERS

President Donald Trump's administration is ending most if not all of remaining US aid for Afghanistan and Yemen, according to nine sources, including six US officials familiar with the matter, a move expected to drive the countries deeper into humanitarian crises, putting millions of lives at risk.

The cuts were among numerous aid programs terminated for more than a dozen countries over the weekend by the State Department and US Agency for International Development, according to Sarah Charles, a former head of USAID's humanitarian affairs bureau, and the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A State Department spokesperson referred Reuters to the White House when asked about the program terminations. White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN was trying to get details on canceled contracts.

