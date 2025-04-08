Jerusalem Post
US Supreme Court backs Trump on deportations under 1798 law

By REUTERS

The US Supreme Court handed Donald Trump a victory on Monday by letting him use a 1798 law that historically has been employed only in wartime to swiftly deport alleged Venezuelan gang members as part of the Republican president's hardline approach to immigration.

The court granted the administration's request to lift Washington-based US Judge James Boasberg's March 15 order that had temporarily blocked the summary deportations under Trump's invocation of the Alien Enemies Act while litigation in the case continues.

Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act on March 15 to swiftly deport the alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang, attempting to speed up removals with a law best known for its use to intern Japanese, Italian and German immigrants during World War Two.

