Lapid attacks 'orchestrated' High Court riots, Levin backs disruptions

Disruptions at the pivotal High Court hearing on the firing of Shin Bet director Ronen Bar amount to "shameful exploitation of bereaved families" by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition head MK Yair Lapid said on Tuesday.

"The orchestrated riots... are a pathetic move by the criminal October 7 government, which is attempting to impede on the rule of law in Israel," he added.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin also reacted to the disruptions, backing the "cries of millions whose rights are being trampled on... by a handful of arrogant justices. The people, who are asking for true freedom this coming Passover, can no longer be silenced."