Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Lapid attacks 'orchestrated' High Court riots, Levin backs disruptions

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Disruptions at the pivotal High Court hearing on the firing of Shin Bet director Ronen Bar amount to "shameful exploitation of bereaved families" by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition head MK Yair Lapid said on Tuesday.

"The orchestrated riots... are a pathetic move by the criminal October 7 government, which is attempting to impede on the rule of law in Israel," he added.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin also reacted to the disruptions, backing the "cries of millions whose rights are being trampled on... by a handful of arrogant justices. The people, who are asking for true freedom this coming Passover, can no longer be silenced."

Iran using Beirut port to smuggle weapons for Hezbollah - Arab media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2025 12:52 PM
Kremlin: Hard to imagine US talks on nuclear arms reduction treaty
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 12:39 PM
South Korea says it fires shots after North Korean soldiers cross line
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 12:36 PM
Trump administration weighs drone strikes on Mexican cartels
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 12:27 PM
Germany temporarily halts resettlement of UN refugees, dpa reports
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 12:00 PM
Terrorist neutralized in attempted stabbing attack in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2025 11:44 AM
Russia's Medvedev says more countries will acquire nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 10:09 AM
Russian rocket blasts off to space with an American astronaut on board
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 09:46 AM
Ukraine air force says Russia launched 46 drones and a ballistic missile overnight
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 08:14 AM
UN food agency WFP: US funding cuts could be 'death sentence' for millio
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 06:19 AM
Russian court fines Telegram app for refusal to remove anti-government c
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 05:17 AM
Europe just had warmest March on record
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 05:15 AM
US Supreme Court backs Trump on deportations under 1798 law
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 02:09 AM
13 soccer fans arrested after injuring 6 police officers at stadium
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 11:44 PM
Remaining Afghanistan, Yemen aid hit by new Trump administration cuts
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 10:30 PM