Trump administration weighs drone strikes on Mexican cartels, NBC News reports

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering drone strikes on drug cartels in Mexico to combat trafficking across the southern border, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

It cited six current and former US military, law enforcement and intelligence officials with knowledge of the matter.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum replied to the reports stating that her nation would categorically reject any unilateral US military in Mexico and that such military action "would not resolve anything."

Her comments were in response to a question about an NBC News report that US President Donald Trump's administration is considering drone strikes on drug cartels in Mexico to combat trafficking across the countries' shared border.