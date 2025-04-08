South Korea says it fires shots after North Korean soldiers cross demarcation line

South Korea's military said on Tuesday that it had fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers violated the military demarcation linebefore returning.

"Our military conducted warning broadcasts and warning shots after about 10 North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the eastern area of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) around 5:00 pm local time," the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a text message to reporters.

"Our military is closely monitoring the North Korean military's activity and taking necessary measures according to the operational procedures," JCS said.

Three ROK soldiers watching the border at Panmunjeom in the DMZ between North and South Korea, 2008 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Military tensions

On Monday, the South's military said about 1,500 North Koreans were working on barbed wire installations and land work in the demilitarized zone, as the North was conducting military exercises.

The two Koreas are still technically at war after their 1950-53 war ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.