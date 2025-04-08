The US Justice Department is disbanding its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team and ordering prosecutors to focus instead on criminal investigations involving cartels and terrorist groups that use digital currency to finance illicit business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
US Justice Dept disbands cryptocurrency enforcement unit
