US Justice Dept disbands cryptocurrency enforcement unit

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 8, 2025 15:17

The US Justice Department is disbanding its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team and ordering prosecutors to focus instead on criminal investigations involving cartels and terrorist groups that use digital currency to finance illicit business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

At least 22 injured after bus overturns in Rishon Lezion
By HODAYA RAN
04/08/2025 03:28 PM
China tariff escalation a big mistake, US Treasury Secretary says
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 03:18 PM
Erdogan says Turkey will break corruption plaguing Istanbul
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 03:15 PM
Russian parliament ratifies 20-year pact between Russia and Iran
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 01:53 PM
IDF dismisses soldiers involved in vandalism of property in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2025 01:19 PM
Iran using Beirut port to smuggle weapons for Hezbollah - Arab media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2025 12:52 PM
Trump administration weighs drone strikes on Mexican cartels
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 12:27 PM
Germany temporarily halts resettlement of UN refugees, dpa reports
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 12:00 PM
Terrorist neutralized in attempted stabbing attack in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2025 11:44 AM
Lapid attacks 'orchestrated' High Court riots, Levin backs disruptions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2025 11:30 AM
Russia's Medvedev says more countries will acquire nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 10:09 AM
Russian rocket blasts off to space with an American astronaut on board
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 09:46 AM
Ukraine air force says Russia launched 46 drones and a ballistic missile overnight
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 08:14 AM
UN food agency WFP: US funding cuts could be 'death sentence' for millio
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 06:19 AM
Russian court fines Telegram app for refusal to remove anti-government c
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 05:17 AM