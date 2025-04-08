Jerusalem Post
China tariff escalation a big mistake, US Treasury Secretary says

By REUTERS

US tariff negotiations are the result of calls from other countries not sliding financial markets and China's escalation is a big mistake, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday.

"I think it was a big mistake, this Chinese escalation," Bessent said in an interview with CNBC. "We are the deficit country. So what do we lose by the Chinese raising tariffs on us? We export one fifth to them of what they export to us. So that is a losing hand for them."

President Donald Trump will be personally involved in trade negotiations, Bessent said. "Everything is on the table," Bessent said when asked whether the European Union needed to lower non-tariff barriers including value-added taxes.

The United States will see what its trading partners offer, he said, citing an energy deal in Alaska that Japan and South Korea have expressed interest in financing. "So that could be an alternative for them to come forward with that, because not only would that provide a lot of American jobs, but it would narrow the trade deficit," Bessent said.

Saudi foreign minister lands in US for official visit
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 03:52 PM
At least 22 injured after bus overturns in Rishon Lezion
By HODAYA RAN
04/08/2025 03:28 PM
Erdogan says Turkey will break corruption plaguing Istanbul
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 03:15 PM
US Justice Dept disbands cryptocurrency enforcement unit
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 03:15 PM
Russian parliament ratifies 20-year pact between Russia and Iran
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 01:53 PM
IDF dismisses soldiers involved in vandalism of property in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2025 01:19 PM
Iran using Beirut port to smuggle weapons for Hezbollah - Arab media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2025 12:52 PM
Trump administration weighs drone strikes on Mexican cartels
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 12:27 PM
Germany temporarily halts resettlement of UN refugees, dpa reports
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 12:00 PM
Terrorist neutralized in attempted stabbing attack in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2025 11:44 AM
Lapid attacks 'orchestrated' High Court riots, Levin backs disruptions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2025 11:30 AM
Russia's Medvedev says more countries will acquire nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 10:09 AM
Russian rocket blasts off to space with an American astronaut on board
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 09:46 AM
Ukraine air force says Russia launched 46 drones and a ballistic missile overnight
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 08:14 AM
UN food agency WFP: US funding cuts could be 'death sentence' for millio
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 06:19 AM