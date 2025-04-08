Jerusalem Post
Nazareth resident arrested after impersonating doctor and performing illegal medical treatments

JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A 60-year-old Nazareth resident was arrested yesterday on suspicion of impersonating a doctor and performing illegal medical treatments, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The arrest was the culmination of an undercover investigation, which found that the suspect performed cosmetic injections containing various medical substances as well as blood plasma treatments - all without being authorized to do so and contrary to the law.

Israeli media reported that a search conducted at the suspect's home and in the clinic he operated led to the discovery of advanced medical equipment and medical substances.

