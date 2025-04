Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Tuesday after a bruising selloff that has wiped out trillions of dollars since last week, as investors await any sign of the US opening up for negotiations over some of the aggressive tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 861.5 points, or 2.27%, at the open to 38827.1. The S&P 500 rose 131.3 points, or 2.59%, at the open to 5193.57​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 577.8 points, or 3.70%, to 16181.041 at the opening bell.