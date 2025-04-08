Jerusalem Post
Florida’s Todd Golden becomes first Jewish coach to win March Madness since 1988

By BEN SALES/JTA

Todd Golden became the first Jewish coach in 37 years to win the NCAA men’s basketball tournament as his Florida Gators edged Houston 65-63 in the final on Monday night.

Golden’s championship capped an especially Jewish- and Israeli-inflected Final Four. Along with Florida, Duke and Auburn were coached, respectively, by Jon Scheyer and Bruce Pearl, both of whom are Jewish. Houston player Emanuel Sharp is the son of longtime Maccabi Tel Aviv player Derrick Sharp, and himself played for Israel’s national youth team.

Golden, 39, is also the youngest coach to win it all since the tournament expanded it its current structure in 1985. After playing college ball himself, he played for Maccabi Haifa, an Israeli pro basketball team, for two seasons. In 2009 he also played under Pearl in the Maccabiah Games in Israel.

He was also an assistant to Pearl at Auburn, and had stints at Columbia and San Francisco, before coming to Florida in 2022. Golden faced, and beat, his mentor on Saturday as Florida topped Auburn in the semifinal. Ahead of that game, Pearl and Golden sat for a joint interview.

Earlier this season, Golden was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, which led to a Title IX investigation. Investigators dismissed the charges as they found Golden had not committed misconduct “within a university program or activity,” the investigators said.

The most recent Jewish coach to win the tournament before Golden was Larry Brown, who led Kansas to a championship in 1988.

