Smotrich calls on Netanyahu to boycott Ronen Bar despite interim injunction

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to boycott Ronen Bar, despite the interim injunction that was issued.

"As far as I'm concerned, starting from the 10th of the month, Ronen Bar will be the head of the Shin Bet in title and on his payslip - by virtue of the High Court's interim order. And that's it. Nothing more," Smotrich said. "I call on the Prime Minister not to summon him to meetings, not to work with him, and not to enter into any negotiations with the attorney-general to find an 'agreed-upon compromise framework.'"