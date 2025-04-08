Jerusalem Post
Smotrich calls on Netanyahu to boycott Ronen Bar despite interim injunction

By TAL SHALEV

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to boycott Ronen Bar, despite the interim injunction that was issued.

"As far as I'm concerned, starting from the 10th of the month, Ronen Bar will be the head of the Shin Bet in title and on his payslip - by virtue of the High Court's interim order. And that's it. Nothing more," Smotrich said. "I call on the Prime Minister not to summon him to meetings, not to work with him, and not to enter into any negotiations with the attorney-general to find an 'agreed-upon compromise framework.'"

Trump says he will tap Defense Production Act to boost coal production
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 11:29 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah weapons storage in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2025 10:45 PM
Florida’s Jewish coach first to win March Madness since 1988
By BEN SALES/JTA
04/08/2025 10:18 PM
Court suggests Netanyahu, A-G find solution for Bar firing by Passover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2025 07:45 PM
UN chief rejects new Israeli plan to control Gaza aid
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 07:42 PM
Political-security cabinet to meet Wednesday at 6:30 pm
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/08/2025 07:36 PM
US energy secretary sees tighter sanctions on Iran without deal
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 06:32 PM
Dutch Foreign Minister summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 05:41 PM
Trump administration invites Ben-Gvir for official visit to Washington
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2025 05:06 PM
Wall Street opens sharply higher on hopes of tariff talks
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 04:56 PM
Russia and US to hold new round of consultations in Istanbul on April 10
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 04:41 PM
Nightclub roof collapse in Dominican Republic kills at least 18
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 04:40 PM
European pharma companies warn Trump's tariffs could expedite US shift
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 04:23 PM
Nazareth resident arrested after impersonating doctor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2025 04:16 PM
China initiates WTO dispute on US 'reciprocal tariffs'
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 04:13 PM