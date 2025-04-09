Three killed, three injured in Virginia shooting, shooter has not been found

Three people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Spotsylvania County, Virginia on Tuesday, local media reported.

At around 5:30 p.m. local time, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office got a call about an active shooter in the Olde Greenwich Drive and Lafayette Boulevard area and responded, only to find multiple people with gunshot wounds. Three were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

The conditions, ages, and identities of the victims have not been made public.

Witnesses said that there were several men walking down the street with guns that when fired, sounded "like a machine gun."

The shooter has not been brought into custody, and official told local media.