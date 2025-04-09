Marco Rubio and Mike Walz host Moroccan FM

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on Tuesday in Washington.

During the meeting with Rubio, they discussed regional cooperation, including advancing the Abraham Accords and expanding commercial cooperation to benefit Americans and Moroccans.

During the meeting, Rubio made it clear that Hamas must release all hostages immediately, and commended Morocco's leadership for "contributing to a better tomorrow for Israelis, Palestinians, and all the region's people," a State Department statement confirmed.

The talks between Bourita and Waltz covered the multidimensional strategic partnership and regional issues of mutual interest, Morocco World News reported.