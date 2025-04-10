Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US, Russia delegations arrive for talks in Istanbul on diplomatic missions

By REUTERS

US and Russian delegations arrived on Thursday for talks in Istanbul on normalizing the work of their diplomatic missions after the war in Ukraine triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the depths of the Cold War.

Reuters footage showed several cars entering the Russian consulate building in central Istanbul.

The talks will be led by Russia's new ambassador to Washington, Alexander Darchiev, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter, Russia's foreign ministry said.

The main focus, according to Moscow and Washington, is restoring the work of diplomatic missions after years of rows, mutual claims of intimidation and even the freezing of diplomatic property complicated relations between the two nuclear powers.

"Ukraine is not, absolutely not on the agenda," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday.

Trump for dismantling Iranian nuclear program, source tells 'Post'
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/10/2025 08:54 AM
Israel informs Egypt of heavy equipment deployment in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2025 08:23 AM
US, Vietnam agree to launch trade deal talks as tariffs paused
By REUTERS
04/10/2025 03:37 AM
Iran FM: The ball is in America's court
By MAARIV
04/10/2025 02:44 AM
Houthis: US airstrikes in western Yemen
By WALLA!
04/10/2025 01:42 AM
Trump says Israel will lead military action on Iran if it's needed
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/10/2025 12:07 AM
US lawmakers press FAA on recent outages of pilot messaging database
By REUTERS
04/09/2025 11:33 PM
Britain to negotiate trade deal with US amid 90-day tariff pause
By REUTERS
04/09/2025 10:46 PM
WTO says trade between America, China could decrease by as much as 80%
By REUTERS
04/09/2025 08:50 PM
Netanyahu, Mossad chief, meet with CIA Director John Ratcliffe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2025 08:36 PM
Palestinian detained attempting to infiltrate Judea, Samaria Division HQ
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2025 06:10 PM
China issues risk alert for tourists traveling to US
By REUTERS
04/09/2025 05:06 PM
Iraq, US sign MOU on projects including 24,000 MW of power plants
By REUTERS
04/09/2025 05:05 PM
Germany's Merz says new government should stand in week after April 28
By REUTERS
04/09/2025 05:04 PM
Swiss president speaks to Trump, looks forward to reaching solution soon
By REUTERS
04/09/2025 05:03 PM