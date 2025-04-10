Jerusalem Post
Russia says recent talks with US pave way for diplomatic normalization, TASS reports

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 10, 2025 18:38

Russia's ambassador to the US said on Thursday that the day's talks between the two countries in Istanbul had made it possible to make progress in normalizing the two countries' diplomatic missions, Russian news agency TASS reported.

TASS cited Alexander Darchiev as saying that both sides had stressed the importance of resuming direct flights between Russia and the US in expanding business ties and contacts.

The US State Department described talks with Russia as constructive while saying it was still concerned about a Russian policy prohibiting the employment of local staff.

It said delegations meeting in Istanbul worked on an understanding to ensure the stability of diplomatic banking for their missions.

