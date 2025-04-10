Congo government, M23 rebel delegations in Doha for talks, sources say

Congolese officials and negotiators for the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have arrived in Doha for talks to hammer out a ceasefire and end months of fighting that have raised fears of a wider regional conflict, four sources told Reuters on Thursday.

M23's rapid advance this year has left thousands of civilians dead, displaced hundreds of thousands more and given the rebels control over much of Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern borderlands, an area rich in tin, gold and coltan.

Members of both delegations confirmed their presence in the Qatari capital and said there was a face-to-face meeting on Wednesday, but they were still discussing the framework for talks.