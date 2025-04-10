Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Congo government, M23 rebel delegations in Doha for talks, sources say

By REUTERS

Congolese officials and negotiators for the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have arrived in Doha for talks to hammer out a ceasefire and end months of fighting that have raised fears of a wider regional conflict, four sources told Reuters on Thursday.

M23's rapid advance this year has left thousands of civilians dead, displaced hundreds of thousands more and given the rebels control over much of Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern borderlands, an area rich in tin, gold and coltan.

Members of both delegations confirmed their presence in the Qatari capital and said there was a face-to-face meeting on Wednesday, but they were still discussing the framework for talks.

Trump administration raises tariffs to 145% on China
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2025 06:57 PM
Russia says recent talks with US pave way for diplomatic normalization
By REUTERS
04/10/2025 06:30 PM
Daughter of senior public official accuses parents of sexual abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2025 05:57 PM
Abandoned monkey discovered in central Israel
By HODIA RAN
04/10/2025 05:35 PM
UK adds four new designations under its human rights sanctions regime
By REUTERS
04/10/2025 02:27 PM
UAE's foreign ministry confirms prisoner swap between Russia and US
By REUTERS
04/10/2025 02:04 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes near south coast of West Papua
By REUTERS
04/10/2025 11:13 AM
US, Russia delegations arrive for talks in Istanbul for diplomatic talks
By REUTERS
04/10/2025 10:00 AM
Trump for dismantling Iranian nuclear program, source tells 'Post'
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/10/2025 08:54 AM
Israel informs Egypt of heavy equipment deployment in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2025 08:23 AM
US, Vietnam agree to launch trade deal talks as tariffs paused
By REUTERS
04/10/2025 03:37 AM
Iran FM: The ball is in America's court
By MAARIV
04/10/2025 02:44 AM
Houthis: US airstrikes in western Yemen
By WALLA!
04/10/2025 01:42 AM
Trump says Israel will lead military action on Iran if it's needed
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/10/2025 12:07 AM
US lawmakers press FAA on recent outages of pilot messaging database
By REUTERS
04/09/2025 11:33 PM