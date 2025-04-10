Jerusalem Post
Health Ministry issues warning after calf discovered with rabies

By MAARIV

The Health Ministry received a report on Thursday of a calf infected with rabies in Moshav Beit Hillel, in the Mevo’ot Hahermon Regional Council.

The ministry says that, currently, one person is known to have been exposed to the infected calf and has been referred for preventive treatment against rabies.

The ministry said that they "ask anyone who was in contact or whose animals came into contact in the area of ​​the incident with the infected animal or a stray animal, between March 25, 2025 and April 8, 2025, to urgently contact the health bureau closest to their place of residence, in order to consider the need for preventive treatment. After working hours and during the weekend, they should go to a hospital emergency room."

