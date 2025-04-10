Jerusalem Post
State Dept says Saturday meeting with Iran will determine whether Iranians are serious

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 10, 2025 22:18

A meeting between the United States and Iran on Saturday will determine whether or not Tehran is serious, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Thursday, without ruling out there may be further talks between the two countries.

"What happens on Saturday would, I suppose, determine whether there's more," Bruce said when asked whether Saturday's talks would be a one-off. "Right now, this is a meeting that is arranged. It is not part of some larger scheme or framework. It is a meeting to determine whether or not the Iranians are serious."

