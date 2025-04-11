Jerusalem Post
IDF eliminates head of Hamas sniper fire, destroys terror infrastructure in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF and Shin Bet targeted and killed the head of the sniper fire for Hamas’s Tel al-Sultan Battalion, Ahmad Iyad Muhammad Farhat, during an operation in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah during the week, the IDF announced on Friday.

During their ground operations, the IDF found and destroyed terror infrastructure and neutralized booby-traps on Thursday.

Overnight, the troops continued their operational activity in the ‘Morag’ Corridor and killed terrorists as well as dismantled terror infrastructure.

IDF tankers eliminated several terrorists who were spotted operating from within a building opposite of IDF soldiers on Thursday.



