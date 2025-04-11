Jerusalem Post
Galilee duo arrested over Temple Mount stabbing plan

By ALON HACHMON

Two individuals from the Galilee were arrested on suspicion of planning acts of terrorism, according to the Shin Bet and Israel Police on Friday.

One of the men was in contact with a senior terrorist operative in the Tulkarm Brigades, with the aim of joining and participating in terrorist activity, while also attempting to join additional brigades in the West Bank. As part of his plan, he approached the other man, who drove him to assist in carrying out the plan.

The investigation also uncovered that during their visits to the Temple Mount during the month of Ramadan last year (2024), the two planned to carry out a stabbing attack against security forces on the Temple Mount.

