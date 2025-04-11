Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Spanish police arrest suspect who attempted to set fire to kosher pizzeria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Spanish National Police officers have arrested a 22-year-old philosophy student in Murcia, on suspicion of attempting to set fire to a kosher pizzeria in Madrid while customers were still inside in March.

The arrest was confirmed by police sources who spoke to El Pais. 

Spanish police reportedly consider it the first violent act of pseudo terrorist nature committed in Spain against the Jewish community.

The man has been imprisoned on charges of antisemitic hate crimes, attempted murder, and arson, all which was allegedly carried out in retaliation for the Israeli invasion of Gaza.

He initially intended to set fire to Madrid's main synagogue, but found it closed.

IAF participates in international “Iniochos” exercise in Greece
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2025 02:02 PM
UN rights office claims Israeli actions threaten Palestinian existence
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 01:48 PM
IDF destroys booby-trapped Hamas tunnel underneath kindergarten
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2025 12:10 PM
Galilee duo arrested over Temple Mount stabbing plan
By ALON HACHMON
04/11/2025 11:46 AM
Putin's spy chief: Russia will continue dialog with US on prisoner swaps
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 11:06 AM
IDF eliminates head of Hamas sniper fire, destroy terror infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2025 11:04 AM
FM advises Israeli basketball fans in Spain to take caution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2025 09:32 AM
Trump envoy Witkoff travels to Russia to meet Putin, Axios reports
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 09:21 AM
Iran to give US a 'genuine chance' for talks, Iranian FM spokesperson
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2025 07:54 AM
X/Twitter suspends Houthi spokesperson's account
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2025 06:44 AM
China, Japan, S.Korea central bank deputies discussed US tariffs
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 05:30 AM
Trump seeks to revoke immigrants' Social Security numbers
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 04:13 AM
South Korea and Syria establish diplomatic relations
By REUTERS
04/10/2025 11:23 PM
US FDA to phase out animal testing in drug development
By REUTERS
04/10/2025 11:15 PM
US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions, Treasury website says
By REUTERS
04/10/2025 10:15 PM