Spanish police arrest suspect who attempted to set fire to kosher pizzeria

Spanish National Police officers have arrested a 22-year-old philosophy student in Murcia, on suspicion of attempting to set fire to a kosher pizzeria in Madrid while customers were still inside in March.

The arrest was confirmed by police sources who spoke to El Pais.

Spanish police reportedly consider it the first violent act of pseudo terrorist nature committed in Spain against the Jewish community.

The man has been imprisoned on charges of antisemitic hate crimes, attempted murder, and arson, all which was allegedly carried out in retaliation for the Israeli invasion of Gaza.

He initially intended to set fire to Madrid's main synagogue, but found it closed.