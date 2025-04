IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir met with former hostage Naama Levy, and her brother Amit Levy, on Friday.

Zamir also met with May Meyer, a cousin of the hostage twins, Gali and Ziv Berman, who are still held captive in Gaza. In their meeting, Meyer gave the IDF official a Passover Haggadah for the start of the holiday.

IDF Chief of Staff Zamir speaking with released hostage Naama Levy and her brother Amit. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Passover is not complete without the return of the hostages," Zamir said. "We are committed to bringing them all back."