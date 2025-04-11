Netanyahu grieves over passing of journalist Israel Katzover

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu grieved on Friday over the passing of Israel Katzover, a journalist who wrote for the Jewish newspaper Hamodia.

"I feel deep sorrow over the passing of the late Israel Katzover," he wrote on X/Twitter, calling him a "a respected journalist," adding, "Thanks to his pleasant personality and outstanding professionalism, he was able to build bridges between the religious and ultra-Orthodox public and the general public in the State of Israel."