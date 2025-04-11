Netanyahu grieves over passing of journalist Israel Katzover

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu grieved on Friday over the passing of Israel Katzover, a journalist who wrote for the Jewish newspaper Hamodia.
"I feel deep sorrow over the passing of the late Israel Katzover," he wrote on X/Twitter, calling him a "a respected journalist," adding, "Thanks to his pleasant personality and outstanding professionalism, he was able to build bridges between the religious and ultra-Orthodox public and the general public in the State of Israel."
אני חש צער עמוק על פטירתו של ישראל קצובר ז״ל - עיתונאי מוערך, כתב צבאי ותיק ופרשן מדיני וביטחוני בעיתון "המודיע".ישראל היה איש ספר רחב אופקים. בזכות אישיותו הנעימה ומקצועיותו הבולטת הוא השכיל לבנות גשרים בין הציבור הדתי והחרדי לבין הציבור הכללי במדינת ישראל. לאורך עשרות שנות…— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 11, 2025