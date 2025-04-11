Israel's Nature and Parks Authority capture monkey found abandoned near school

Israel's Nature and Parks Authority inspectors have captured another monkey from a school building in the city of Tayibe near the West Bank on Friday.

The authorities transferred the animal to a protected shelter.

The monkey was located by Israel's Central District police after they received reports of the monkey in the schoolyard by students as they were making their way home. Police placed the money in an empty classroom until inspectors arrived.

This is the 30th incident in which a monkey was spotted in Israel and then captured, according to police and the Israel Wildlife Service.