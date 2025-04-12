US human rights advocates sue to block Trump's sanctions on ICC prosecutor

Two US human rights advocates represented by the American Civil Liberties Union on Friday filed a lawsuit challenging US President Donald Trump's decision to impose sanctions on the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

They argue that an executive order Trump signed in February imposing sanctions on ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan and barring US citizens from providing services benefiting him unconstitutionally chills their free speech, in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Bangor, Maine.

Fortify Rights co-founder Matthew Smith and international human rights lawyer Akila Radhakrishnan say the order bars them from speaking with the ICC's Office of the Prosecutor, including by providing legal advice and evidence, in violation of their rights under the US Constitution's First Amendment.