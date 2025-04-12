Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US human rights advocates sue to block Trump's sanctions on ICC prosecutor

By REUTERS

Two US human rights advocates represented by the American Civil Liberties Union on Friday filed a lawsuit challenging US President Donald Trump's decision to impose sanctions on the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

They argue that an executive order Trump signed in February imposing sanctions on ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan and barring US citizens from providing services benefiting him unconstitutionally chills their free speech, in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Bangor, Maine.

Fortify Rights co-founder Matthew Smith and international human rights lawyer Akila Radhakrishnan say the order bars them from speaking with the ICC's Office of the Prosecutor, including by providing legal advice and evidence, in violation of their rights under the US Constitution's First Amendment.

Trump wants Congress to make daylight saving time permanent
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 11:45 PM
Russian envoy Dmitriev calls Putin-Witkoff talks 'productive'
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 11:37 PM
Trump ends protected status for thousands of Afghans, Cameroonians
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 11:35 PM
Bomb goes off outside Hellenic Train offices in Athens, no injuries
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 10:42 PM
Witkoff-Putin meeting ends after more than four hours, Russian media say
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 10:25 PM
Trump to undergo first physical of his second term
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 10:00 PM
US officials: Chinese nationals fighting for Russia are mercenaries
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 09:54 PM
Three terrorists killed by IDF after gunfight in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2025 09:37 PM
Turkey to seek lifting of Syria sanctions, Erdogan tells Sharaa
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 09:15 PM
Macron clarifies France's position on Israeli-Palestinian conflict
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2025 08:51 PM
Kremlin says Putin-Trump call 'theoretically possible'
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 08:30 PM
Israel's Nature and Parks Authority capture abandoned monkey in a school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2025 07:57 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu grieves over passing of journalist Israel Katzover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2025 06:01 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir meets with former Gaza captive Naama Levy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2025 05:30 PM
Former Putin-appointed Crimea governor jailed for UK sanctions breach
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 05:10 PM