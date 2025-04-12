Pennsylvania man charged over threats to kill Trump, immigration agents

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with making threats online to murder President Donald Trump and immigration agents, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

Shawn Monper, 32, was charged on Wednesday with four counts of threatening to murder a US official to impede their official duties, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Pittsburgh.

"Rest assured that whenever and wherever threats of assassination or mass violence occur, this Department of Justice will find, arrest and prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law and seek the maximum appropriate punishment," Attorney-General Pam Bondi said in a statement.