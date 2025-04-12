Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia launches scores of drones on Ukraine, four people injured, Kyiv says

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 12, 2025 10:05

Russia launched a barrage of drones in an overnight attack on Ukraine, injuring four people and damaging residential and commercial buildings in Kyiv and other parts of the country, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down 56 of 88 Russian drones, its air force said. It added that 24 drones were "lost" as the military used electronic warfare to redirect them. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitchko said that three people were injured in the capital as a result of the drone attacks.

Drone debris also destroyed a private house and damaged several commercial buildings, causing large fires in different parts of Kyiv, city officials said. One more person was wounded in the city of Kharkiv in the northeast, Kharkiv's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said.

Regional officials also said that residential and commercial buildings were damaged in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, and the military reported damage in the Odesa region in the south.

Khalil al-Hayya led Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo today
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 08:57 AM
Israel investigates brother of Bat Yam bus bomber terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 08:08 AM
Two Israeli nationals beaten by security guards, arrested in Spain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 07:30 AM
Trump says physical exam went well
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 03:15 AM
Trump says bond market had 'a little moment' that he solved quickly
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 03:13 AM
Two men indicted for antisemitic attack in Berlin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 02:24 AM
US military academies end race consideration in admissions
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 02:07 AM
US warns airline passengers without REAL ID could be denied boarding
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 02:03 AM
Pennsylvania man charged over threats to kill Trump, immigration agents
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 01:59 AM
Measles cases in Texas rise to 541, state health department says
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 01:56 AM
US human rights advocates sue to block Trump's sanctions on ICC prosecut
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 12:31 AM
Trump wants Congress to make daylight saving time permanent
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 11:45 PM
Russian envoy Dmitriev calls Putin-Witkoff talks 'productive'
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 11:37 PM
Trump ends protected status for thousands of Afghans, Cameroonians
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 11:35 PM
Bomb goes off outside Hellenic Train offices in Athens, no injuries
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 10:42 PM