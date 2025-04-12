Jerusalem Post
Katz to Gaza residents: 'IDF to expand across most of Gaza'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 12, 2025 14:34

Defense Minister Israel Katz released a statement addressing Gazans on Saturday, following the completion of the IDF's encirclement of Rafah and establishment of the Morag corridor separating the southern city from Khan Yunis.

“This is the final opportunity to dismantle Hamas, release all the hostages, and bring the war to an end," the defense minister said.

"The IDF will soon intensify its operations across most of Gaza. Those who are interested will also be able to voluntarily move to various countries in the world in accordance with the vision of the US President, which we are working on," he added.

