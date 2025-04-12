Israel Fire and Rescue extinguish fire near Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Israel Fire and Rescue Authority extinguished a fire that spread in front of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, outside the church compound in Jerusalem on Friday night.

Many fire and rescue teams from stations throughout the capital were rushed to the scene. Upon their arrival, they noticed a fire spreading between shops on the ground floor of a four-story building. The floors above were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

"Upon our arrival, we detected a fire in three stores that were burning intensely. We acted decisively to extinguish the sources of the fire and prevent the fire from spreading further," said Fire and Rescue official Fadel Alan.

An investigation began to determine the circumstances behind the fire.