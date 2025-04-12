Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Second round of Iran-US talks likely next Saturday, Iranian foreign minister says

By REUTERS

The second round of talks between Iran and the US will "probably take place" on April 19, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told State TV, with the aim of discussing the broad framework of a potential agreement.

Iran and the US held talks in Oman on Saturday, a dialog meant to address Tehran's escalating nuclear program, with President Donald Trump threatening military action if there is no deal.

The foreign minister added the location of talks may not be in Oman, but will still take place under Omani intermediation. "None of the parties are looking for fruitless talks, for talks that are time-wasting," Araqchi said.

Hamas publishes propaganda video of hostage Edan Alexander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 07:04 PM
Israel Fire and Rescue extinguish fire near Church of the Holy Sepulchre
By ALON HACHMON
04/12/2025 06:10 PM
US excludes smartphones, computers from reciprocal Trump tariffs
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 05:38 PM
Russia's Sergey Lavrov, Turkey's Hakan Fidan talk Middle East, Black Sea
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 03:39 PM
Katz to Gaza residents: 'IDF to expand across most of Gaza'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 01:55 PM
Russia: Ukraine attacked energy infrastructure 5 times in 24 hours
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 01:17 PM
Flood warnings issued for Dead Sea, Jordan River areas on Sunday, Monday
By YOAV ITIEL
04/12/2025 12:56 PM
Russia launches scores of drones on Ukraine, four people injured
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 09:23 AM
Khalil al-Hayya led Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo today
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 08:57 AM
Israel investigates brother of Bat Yam bus bomber terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 08:08 AM
Trump says physical exam went well
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 03:15 AM
Trump says bond market had 'a little moment' that he solved quickly
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 03:13 AM
Two men indicted for antisemitic attack in Berlin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 02:24 AM
US military academies end race consideration in admissions
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 02:07 AM
US warns airline passengers without REAL ID could be denied boarding
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 02:03 AM