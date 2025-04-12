Second round of Iran-US talks likely next Saturday, Iranian foreign minister says

The second round of talks between Iran and the US will "probably take place" on April 19, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told State TV, with the aim of discussing the broad framework of a potential agreement.

Iran and the US held talks in Oman on Saturday, a dialog meant to address Tehran's escalating nuclear program, with President Donald Trump threatening military action if there is no deal.

The foreign minister added the location of talks may not be in Oman, but will still take place under Omani intermediation. "None of the parties are looking for fruitless talks, for talks that are time-wasting," Araqchi said.